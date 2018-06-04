Wenger cautious of 'crazy challenge' as he ponders future

(Reuters) - Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is eager to coach again but remains wary of committing to a “crazy challenge” as he plans to resolve his future in the coming weeks.

FILE PHOTO: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on. REUTERS/Peter Powell

The 68-year-old left Arsenal after almost 22 years at the helm of the Premier League club at the end of last season and has since been linked to several vacant managerial roles.

“Do I still have the desire to be a coach? Yes. Do I have the desire to throw myself into another crazy challenge? I don’t know. It’s a job that requires total commitment,” Wenger told French television programme Telefoot.

“I must give myself a little distance, which is something I’ve never done. I’ll have to see how much I miss it.”

Former Sevilla and Paris St Germain manager Unai Emery was named as Wenger’s successor at Arsenal last month.