Soccer-German FA wants Super League clubs banned from all competitions

The logo of the German soccer federation DFB (Deutscher Fussball Bund) is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Football Association (DFB) on Tuesday demanded the suspension of the 12 clubs that announced the creation of a breakaway European Super League from all competitions until they reconsider.

“The clubs and their youth teams should be banned from all competitions until they think of their many supporters who have made them into top clubs in the world in the first place, and not only of their purses,” DFB President Fritz Keller said on the official DFB Twitter account.

Twelve of Europe’s top clubs launched the breakaway Super League on Sunday, kicking off what is set to be a bitter battle for control of the game and its revenue with European soccer’s governing body UEFA and world soccer’s FIFA.