Factbox-Soccer-Profiles of 12 founding members of breakaway Super League

(Reuters) - Factbox on the 12 top European clubs who announced the launch of a breakaway Super League on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: FC Barcelona's coach Ernesto Valverde leaves Joan Gamper training camp, as the team's logo is reflected on the window of his car, Barcelona, Spain January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

ARSENAL

European Cup/Champions League: 0

UEFA Cup/Europa League: 0

First Division/Premier League (13): 1930–31, 1932–33, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1937–38, 1947–48, 1952–53, 1970–71, 1988–89, 1990–91, 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04

League Cup/EFL Cup (2): 1986–87, 1992–93

FA Cup (14): 1929–30, 1935–36, 1949–50, 1970–71, 1978–79, 1992–93, 1997–98, 2001–02, 2002–03, 2004–05, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2016–17, 2019–20

League position in 2019-20 season: 8th

Ground capacity: 60,704

Club value: $2.88 billion

Total operating revenue for 2019-20: 387 million euros ($466.30 million)

CHELSEA

European Cup/Champions League (1): 2011–12

UEFA Cup/Europa League (2): 2012–13, 2018–19

First Division/Premier League (6): 1954–55, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15, 2016–17

FA Cup(8): 1969–70, 1996–97, 1999–2000, 2006–07, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2011–12, 2017–18

League Cup/EFL Cup (5): 1964–65, 1997–98, 2004–05, 2006–07, 2014–15

League position in 2019-20 season: 4th

Ground capacity: 40,834

Club value: $3.2 billion

Total operating revenue for 2019-20: 469 million euros

LIVERPOOL

European Cup/Champions League (6): 1976–77, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1983–84, 2004–05, 2018–19

UEFA Cup/Europa League (3): 1972–73, 1975–76, 2000–01

First Division/Premier League (19): 1900–01, 1905–06, 1921–22, 1922–23, 1946–47, 1963–64, 1965–66, 1972–73, 1975–76, 1976–77, 1978–79, 1979–80, 1981–82, 1982–83, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1987–88, 1989–90, 2019–20

FA Cup (7): 1964–65, 1973–74, 1985–86, 1988–89, 1991–92, 2000–01, 2005–06

League Cup/EFL Cup (8): 1980–81, 1981–82, 1982–83, 1983–84, 1994–95, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2011–12

League position in 2019-20 season: Champions

Ground capacity: 53,394

Club value: $4.1 billion

Total operating revenue for 2019-20: 557 million euros

MANCHESTER CITY

European Cup/Champions League: 0

UEFA Cup/Europa League: 0

First Division/Premier League (6): 1936–37, 1967–68, 2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19

FA Cup (6): 1903–04, 1933–34, 1955–56, 1968–69, 2010–11, 2018–19

League Cup/EFL Cup (7): 1969–70, 1975–76, 2013–14, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20

League position in 2019-20 season: 2nd

Ground capacity: 55,017

Club value: $4 billion

Total operating revenue for 2019-20: 548 million euros

MANCHESTER UNITED

European Cup/Champions League (3): 1967–68, 1998–99, 2007–08

UEFA Cup/Europa League (1): 2016–17

First Division/Premier League (20): 1907–08, 1910–11, 1951–52, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1964–65, 1966–67, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13

FA Cup (12): 1908–09, 1947–48, 1962–63, 1976–77, 1982–83, 1984–85, 1989–90, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04, 2015–16

League Cup/EFL Cup (5): 1991–92, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2016–17

League position in 2019-20 season: 3rd

Ground capacity: 74,140

Club value: $4.2 billion

Total operating revenue for 2019-20: 580 million euros

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

European Cup/Champions League: 0

UEFA Cup/Europa League (2): 1971–72, 1983–84

First Division/Premier League (2): 1950–51, 1960–61

FA Cup (8): 1900–01, 1920–21, 1960–61, 1961–62, 1966–67, 1980–81, 1981–82, 1990–91

League Cup/EFL Cup (4): 1970–71, 1972–73, 1998–99, 2007–08

League position in 2019-20 season: 6th

Ground capacity: 62,860

Club value: $2.3 billion

Total operating revenue for 2019-20: 446 million euros

REAL MADRID

European Cup/Champions League (13): 1955–56, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1958–59, 1959–60, 1965–66, 1997–98, 1999–2000, 2001–02, 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18

UEFA Cup/Europa League (2): 1984–85, 1985–86

First Division/La Liga (34): 1931–32, 1932–33, 1953–54, 1954–55, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1960–61, 1961–62, 1962–63, 1963–64, 1964–65, 1966–67, 1967–68, 1968–69, 1971–72, 1974–75, 1975–76, 1977–78, 1978–79, 1979–80, 1985–86, 1986–87, 1987–88, 1988–89, 1989–90, 1994–95, 1996–97, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2011–12, 2016–17, 2019–20

Copa del Rey (19): 1905, 1906, 1907, 1908, 1917, 1934, 1936, 1946, 1947, 1961–62, 1969–70, 1973–74, 1974–75, 1979–80, 1981–82, 1988–89, 1992–93, 2010–11, 2013–14

League position in 2019-20 season: Champions

Ground capacity: 81,044

Club value: $4.75 billion

Total operating revenue for 2019-20: 681 million euros

ATLETICO MADRID

European Cup/Champions League: 0

UEFA Cup/Europa League (3): 2009–10, 2011–12, 2017–18

First Division/La Liga (10): 1939–40, 1940–41, 1949–50, 1950–51, 1965–66, 1969–70, 1972–73, 1976–77, 1995–96, 2013–14

Copa del Rey (10): 1959–60, 1960–61, 1964–65, 1971–72, 1975–76, 1984–85, 1990–91, 1991–92, 1995–96, 2012–13

League position in 2019-20 season: 3rd

Ground capacity: 68,456

Club value: $1 billion

Total operating revenue for 2019-20: 358 million euros

BARCELONA

European Cup/Champions League (5): 1991–92, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15

UEFA Cup/Europa League: 0

First Division/La Liga (26): 1929, 1944–45, 1947–48, 1948–49, 1951–52, 1952–53, 1958–59, 1959–60, 1973–74, 1984–85, 1990–91, 1991–92, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1997–98, 1998–99, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19

Copa del Rey (31): 1910, 1912, 1913, 1920, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1928, 1942, 1951, 1952, 1952–53, 1957, 1958–59, 1962–63, 1967–68, 1970–71, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1982–83, 1987–88, 1989–90, 1996–97, 1997–98, 2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21

League position in 2019-20 season: 2nd

Ground capacity: 99,354

Club value: $4.76 billion

Total operating revenue for 2019-20: 713 million euros

INTER MILAN

European Cup/Champions League (3): 1963–64, 1964–65, 2009–10

UEFA Cup/Europa League (3): 1990–91, 1993–94, 1997–98

First Division/Serie A (18): 1909–10, 1919–20, 1929–30, 1937–38, 1939–40, 1952–53, 1953–54, 1962–63, 1964–65, 1965–66, 1970–71, 1979–80, 1988–89, 2005–06, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2009–10

Coppa Italia (7): 1938–39, 1977–78, 1981–82, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2010–11

League position in 2019-20 season: 2nd

Ground capacity: 75,923

Club value: $743 million

Total operating revenue for 2019-20: 293 million euros

AC MILAN

European Cup/Champions League (7): 1962–63, 1968–69, 1988–89, 1989–90, 1993–94, 2002–03, 2006–07

UEFA Cup/Europa League: 0

First Division/Serie A (18): 1901, 1906, 1907, 1950–51, 1954–55, 1956–57, 1958–59, 1961–62, 1967–68, 1978–79, 1987–88, 1991–92, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04, 2010–11

Coppa Italia (5): 1966–67, 1971–72, 1972–73, 1976–77, 2002–03

League position in 2019-20 season: 6th

Ground capacity: 75,923

Club value: $559 million

Total operating revenue for 2019-20: 163 million euros

JUVENTUS

European Cup/Champions League (2): 1984–85, 1995–96

UEFA Cup/Europa League (3): 1976–77, 1989–90, 1992–93

First Division/Serie A (36): 1905, 1925–26,[o] 1930–31, 1931–32, 1932–33, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1949–50, 1951–52, 1957–58, 1959–60, 1960–61, 1966–67, 1971–72, 1972–73, 1974–75, 1976–77, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1981–82, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1994–95, 1996–97, 1997–98, 2001–02, 2002–03, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20

Coppa Italia (13): 1937–38, 1941–42, 1958–59, 1959–60, 1964–65, 1978–79, 1982–83, 1989–90, 1994–95, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18

League position in 2019-20 season: Champions

Ground capacity: 41,507

Club value: $2 billion

Total operating revenue for 2019-20: 401 million euros

($1 = 0.8299 euros)