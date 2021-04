FILE PHOTO: Europa League - Round of 16 - Inter Milan v Getafe - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - August 5, 2020 Inter Milan players pose for a team group photo before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s soccer club Inter Milan said on Wednesday it was no longer part of the European Super League project.

“We are always committed to giving fans the best soccer experience; innovation and inclusion is part of our DNA since our founding,” the Italian side said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday Reuters reported that Inter was no longer interested in the project.