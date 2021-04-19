UK's Johnson says will try to stop soccer Super League plans

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain April 14, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would do everything possible to ensure that a proposed breakaway Super League of twelve major European soccer clubs would not go ahead as planned.

“We are going to look at everything that we can do with the football authorities to make sure that this doesn’t go ahead in the way that it’s currently being proposed,” Johnson said in a pooled interview.

“I don’t think that it’s good news for fans, I don’t think it’s good news for football in this country.”