"Bin it now" - current and former players on Super League plan

MADRID (Reuters) -Following are comments on Tuesday from current and former players and coaches of the 12 European teams setting up a European Super League:

PEP GUARDIOLA, FORMER BARCELONA AND CURRENT MAN CITY COACH

“It is not a sport where the relation between effort and success does not exist. It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed or it doesn’t matter where you lose. It’s not fair when one team fight, fight, fight at the top and cannot be qualified because it is just for a few teams.”

GARY LINEKER, FORMER BARCELONA AND TOTTENHAM FORWARD

“Come on Barcelona, you’re so much better than this. This is not what you’re about. You’re Mes Que Un Club (‘More than a club’). Prove that’s still true.”

CLAUDIO RANIERI, FORMER ATLETICO MADRID, CHELSEA AND INTER MILAN COACH WHO TOOK UNFASHIONABLE LEICESTER CITY TO THE ENGLISH TITLE

“It’s very sad for me, the Super League is so bad. The Leicester story was something special, and we’d lose these stories. That’s what football is about: an underdog can beat a big club, that’s the essence of sport.”

ANTONIO CASSANO, FORMER REAL MADRID, AC MILAN AND INTER MILAN FORWARD

“Nottingham Forest (now in the English second tier) have also won two Champions Leagues, the same as Juventus ... They should get in too - it shouldn’t just be on the results of the last few years.”

MICHAEL OWEN, FORMER LIVERPOOL, REAL MADRID AND MANCHESTER UNITED FORWARD

“It’s an ill-thought through idea that can not and will not work. Protecting the football pyramid is paramount and any proposal as radical as this requires all clubs and their fans to support it. This support should have been sought at the outset. It wasn’t and as such it’s doomed to fail. Bin it now and let the people have their game back.”

ERIC CANTONA, FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER

“The fans are the most important thing in football and they have to be respected. Did these big clubs even ask their fans what they thought about this idea? No, unfortunately. And that’s a shame.”

FORMER BARCELONA AND LIVERPOOL AND CURRENT LAZIO GOALKEEPER PEPE REINA

“It’s not fair. Granted, the majority of those founder clubs will generate more money than others, but it’s not fair to qualify for a tournament just by decree, it’s not what sporting values are about.”