Sports News
June 19, 2019 / 3:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Luis Enrique resigns as Spain coach for personal reasons

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Spanish Football Federation Press Conference - Spanish Football Federation Headquarters, Las Rozas, Spain - June 19, 2019 Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales during the press conference REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s national soccer team coach Luis Enrique has resigned for personal reasons and will be replaced by his number two, Robert Moreno, the country’s soccer federation president Luis Rubiales said in a news conference on Wednesday.

“It was a decision Luis Enrique took himself which we are grateful for. We will have a perfect memory of him. It’s a personal matter which doesn’t depend on us. We think it’s the best thing to do,” Rubiales said.

Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris

