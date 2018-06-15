Factbox - Brazil v Switzerland

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Reuters) - Five-times World Cup winners and tournament favourites Brazil play Switzerland in a Group E match on Sunday.

Where: Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Capacity: 45,000

When: Sunday June 17, 2100 local (1800 GMT/1400 ET)

Key stats:

- Brazil are the narrow favourites to lift the trophy for what would be a record-extending sixth time. They are targeting a first triumph since 2002 and only their second on European soil since 1958 in Sweden.

- Brazil is the only country to appear in every World Cup.

- Brazil have won 17 of their 21 games since coach Tite succeeded Dunga in June 2016, only losing once, a 1-0 friendly defeat to Argentina in Australia in July 2017. They have conceded just five goals since.

- Switzerland have lost only one match, away to Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers, since Euro 2016. They won all of their next nine games in qualifying and narrowly overcame Northern Ireland 1-0 in a playoff to make it to Russia. They beat Greece, Panama and Japan while drawing 1-1 with Spain in their last four friendlies.

- Switzerland have appeared at 10 World Cups, including the last three, reaching the quarter-finals in 1934, 1938 and again in 1954 when they hosted the tournament. They reached the last-16 in 2014, where they lost to Argentina, and in 2006, when they lost to Ukraine on penalties.

Previous meetings: Brazil have won three of their eight meetings with Switzerland, losing twice and drawing the other three. The two nations have only ever met once before at a World Cup, a 2-2 draw in 1950 when Brazil were hosting the tournament. Their last meeting was at a friendly in August 2013 which the Swiss won 1-0.