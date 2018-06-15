FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 15, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Factbox - Costa Rica v Serbia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Costa Rica play Serbia in a World Cup Group E match in Samara on Sunday.

Where: Samara Arena, Samara

Capacity: 41,970

When: Sunday, June 17, 1600 local (1200 GMT/8 AM ET)

Referee: To be confirmed

Key stats:

- Costa Rica conceded only two goals in five games en route to the quarter-finals at Brazil 2014.

- Serbia have qualified for their second World Cup as an independent nation following a group-stage exit in 2010.

- Serbia scored in every qualifier and averaged two goals per game.

Previous meetings: The sides have never met.

Compiled by Toby Davis, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.