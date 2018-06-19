Egypt, with Salah back, hold hosts Russia goalless at halftime

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Mohamed Salah’s belated entry to the World Cup added a more confident edge to Egypt as they traded blows with hosts Russia in a flowing, but goalless, first half in their Group A match at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Russia vs Egypt - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 19, 2018 Egypt's Mohamed Salah shoots at goal REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Salah started after missing last Friday’s defeat to Uruguay and had a half chance on the turn near the break as Russia, at the other end, concentrated most of their efforts on trying to find the head of targetman Artem Dzyuba.