Shares in Egypt's SODIC jump 7% after stake offer from Aldar

CAIRO (Reuters) - Shares in Egyptian real estate company SODIC rose 7% at the market open on Sunday, Refinitiv data showed, following a majority stake offer from Aldar Properties.
The UAE company announced earlier that it submitted an offer for a stake of 51% minimum, with an indicative share price in the range of of 18-19 Egyptian pounds ($1.15-$1.22) per share.
($1 = 15.6200 Egyptian pounds)
Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla, editing by Louise Heavens
