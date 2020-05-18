Technology News
May 18, 2020 / 4:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile U.S. stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell “a significant portion” of its T-Mobile US stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing unidentified sources.

A deal would see Deutsche Telekom’s stake in the carrier, which merged with SoftBank’s wireless unit Sprint last month, rise above 50%, the newspaper reported.

SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

