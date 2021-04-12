Somali parliament votes to extend presidential term for two years

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia’s lower house of parliament voted on Monday to extend the president’s term for another two years to let the Horn of Africa nation prepare for direct elections, the parliamentary speaker said.
Mohamed Mursal Sheikh, the speaker of parliament, said 149 lawmakers voted for the proposal, one rejected it and three abstained.
Reporting by Abdi Sheikh, Writing by Duncan Miriri, Editing by Katharine Houreld and Alison Williams
