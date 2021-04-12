Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Mogadishu police chief suspends Somali parliament, gets fired moments later

By Reuters Staff

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The police commander of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday prevented parliamentarians from gathering, saying he had done so to prevent any extension of the president’s term.

“We have stopped the parliament session today,” Commander Saadaq Omar Hassan said live on Universal Somalia TV. He was fired by the police commissioner moments later, a police statement said.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Alison Williams

