Former Somalia president says soldiers attacked his residence, says President Mohamed responsible

Somalia's newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (R) flanked by outgoing president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (L) address the media during the hand-over ceremony at the Presidential palace in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, on February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Former Somalia president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday that soldiers had attacked his residence and that President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was responsible.

“It is very unfortunate that an army under the command of the former president attacked my residence. I have already warned and reiterated the dangers of politicising security. Farmajo is responsible for the consequences,” he said on his Twitter account, referring to Mohamed by his nickname.

Mohamud referred to Mohamed as “former president” because he does not recognise parliament’s decision to give the latter an extra two years in office.