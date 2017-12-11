FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea finance minister says in talks with ministries on regulation of bitcoin trading
December 11, 2017 / 12:19 PM / in 2 hours

South Korea finance minister says in talks with ministries on regulation of bitcoin trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Monday that relevant ministries are in talks to decide whether trading of bitcoins should be regulated.

“We’re looking at its speculative nature, as well as situation in other countries as we review,” Kim Dong-yeon told reporters on the outskirts of Seoul.

South Korea in September banned raising money through all forms of virtual currencies, and said trading of such currencies are not part of the nation’s financial system.

Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

