South Sudan's central bank orders banks to use one foreign exchange rate

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan’s central bank ordered banks on Thursday to start using one foreign exchange rate in order to cut market distortions, seeking to stabilise an economy that is reeling from years of war and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commercial banks will be allowed to participate in the central bank’s weekly foreign exchange auction where they will be apportioned $3 million, the bank said, adding that it will also introduce reserve money targeting.