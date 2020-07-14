Abengoa stock trading suspended ahead of debt restructuring deadline

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish stock market regulator suspended on Tuesday the trading of shares of renewable energy company Abengoa (ABG.MC) ahead of a deadline for the company’s debt restructuring expiring on the same day.

The regulator said it suspended the shares because of “special circumstances happening” in a filing without giving any details.

The very volatile shares of beleaguered Abengoa were up 56% on the day just before the suspension, but were still trading more than 99% below their 2015 price.

“There is optimism and the feeling is good, but it’s not clear an agreement will be reached today,” said a banker whose lender is one of the company’s creditors.

Spanish newspaper Expansion said the company’s management was close to reaching an agreement on its debt restructuring.

A spokeswoman for Abengoa said the company would not comment “until something official is published.”

Seville-based Abengoa had avoided becoming Spain’s largest-ever corporate bankruptcy in 2016 after its management struck a refinancing deal on debt worth 9 billion euros ($10.24 billion), which handed creditors control of the company.