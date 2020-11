FILE PHOTO: Spanish bank BBVA's Chief Executive Officer Onur Genc speaks during the annual results presentation at the company's headquarters in Madrid, Spain February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA is comfortable with its current 49.9% stake in its Turkish unit Garanti, a spokesman said on Friday.

Spanish newspaper El Economista said on Friday that the CEO of BBVA, Onur Genc, was in favour of using part of the $11.6 billion proceeds from the sale of its U.S. business to increase its stake in Garanti.