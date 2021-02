JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African grocery retailer SPAR Group said on Tuesday group sales rose by 9.8% in the 18 weeks ended Jan. 29 but the ban on alcohol hammered liquor sales.

SPAR, which also has operations in Poland and Switzerland, said group sales rose to 42.99 billion rand ($2.98 billion) from 39.15 billion rand in the previous corresponding period.

($1 = 14.4435 rand)