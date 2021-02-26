Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

South Africa's Steinhoff FY core profit hit by COVID-19 impact

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retail group Steinhoff said on Friday core annual profit fell 21%, reflecting the impact of lost sales during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Steinhoff, which has been battling the fallout from a 2017 accounting scandal, said EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) fell to 578 million euros ($700.13 million) for the year ended Sept.30, from 733 million euros in 2019.

Annual EBITDA excluded certain accounting adjustments, the company said.

($1 = 0.8256 euros)

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tanisha Heiberg

