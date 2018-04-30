Investors slash long sterling positions by second biggest amount in eight months - CFTC

LONDON (Reuters) - Currency investors sharply unwound their bullish expectations on sterling as weak economic growth data and recent comments from the Bank of England prompted traders to cut bets for a rate hike at a policy meeting next week.

FILE PHOTO: UK pound coin drops into yellow watercolour in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Net long speculative positions in the British currency posted its second biggest weekly drop in the last eight months, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released late on Friday.

Despite the fall in net long bets, overall positions remained within striking distance of a four-year high hit last week.

Probability of a rate hike from the Bank of England at a policy meeting have fallen to around 20 percent from roughly 90 percent earlier this month.