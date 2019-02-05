Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 5

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 34 points higher at 7,068 on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers.
    * FIRSTGROUP: British transport group FirstGroup Plc
is selling one of its largest regional bus divisions, the
Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.
    * RHYTHMONE: RhythmOne Plc said on Monday Chief
Financial Officer Mark Zorko had stepped down and will be
replaced by Chief Executive Officer Mark Bonney in the interim.

    * METRO BANK: Metro Bank said on Monday some
customers had been hit by a fraud which targets a weakness in
telecom companies' text messaging systems used to verify bank
transactions, and the bank said it was a wider attack on British
banks. 
    * GOLD: Gold prices on Tuesday held near one-week lows
touched in the previous session, pressured by a firmer dollar
and as investor appetite for riskier assets improved in the wake
of strong U.S. economic data.
   * OIL: U.S. oil prices inched up on Tuesday, buoyed by
expectations of tightening global supply due to U.S. sanctions
on Venezuela and production cuts led by OPEC. 
   * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent up at 7034.13 on
Monday, as gains in oil shares and consumer staples offset deep
losses in miners, while airline Ryanair slumped after a
disappointing quarterly report.
    
   * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ocado Group Plc                            Full year result
 London Finance & Investment Plc            Half year result
 St. Modwen Properties Plc                  Full year result
 Amino Technologies Plc                     Full year result
 Mattioli Woods Plc                         Half year result
 BP Plc                                     Q4 results
 
  * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on:

