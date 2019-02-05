UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,068 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * FIRSTGROUP: British transport group FirstGroup Plc is selling one of its largest regional bus divisions, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday. * RHYTHMONE: RhythmOne Plc said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mark Zorko had stepped down and will be replaced by Chief Executive Officer Mark Bonney in the interim. * METRO BANK: Metro Bank said on Monday some customers had been hit by a fraud which targets a weakness in telecom companies' text messaging systems used to verify bank transactions, and the bank said it was a wider attack on British banks. * GOLD: Gold prices on Tuesday held near one-week lows touched in the previous session, pressured by a firmer dollar and as investor appetite for riskier assets improved in the wake of strong U.S. economic data. * OIL: U.S. oil prices inched up on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of tightening global supply due to U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and production cuts led by OPEC. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent up at 7034.13 on Monday, as gains in oil shares and consumer staples offset deep losses in miners, while airline Ryanair slumped after a disappointing quarterly report. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ocado Group Plc Full year result London Finance & Investment Plc Half year result St. Modwen Properties Plc Full year result Amino Technologies Plc Full year result Mattioli Woods Plc Half year result BP Plc Q4 results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat)