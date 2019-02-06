UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points lower at 7,168 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: Britain's AstraZeneca said a potential medicine to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in babies and infants had been granted special status by U.S. and European regulators, designed to speed up the development of novel and better drugs. * UNILEVER: Unilever, has acquired British snack brand Graze for an undisclosed price, boosting the group's presence in food, it said on Tuesday. * HSBC: HSBC is preparing to lay off dozens of staff in its global banking and markets business, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. * OCADO: Firefighters were tackling a fire at online supermarket pioneer Ocado Group Plc's flagship automated distribution centre in Andover, southern England, more than 18 hours after the alarm was first raised. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union speech, vowed to build a border wall, but gave little clarity over developments in the ongoing trade discussions with China. * OIL: Oil prices edged higher for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, although concerns over the outlook for the global economy capped gains. * The UK blue chip index closed 2.04 percent up at 7,177.37 on Tuesday, as heavyweight BP doubled its annual profit and miners rallied on higher iron ore prices while a weaker pound was also supportive. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Millennium & Copthorne Full Year results Hotels CYBG Plc Q1 Trading Statement GSK Plc Q4 2018 Results Severn Trent Plc Q3 2019 Earnings Electrocomponents Plc Trading Statement Redrow Plc Half year result Frontier Developments Plc Half year result Victrex Plc Trading Statement Barratt Developments Plc Half year result Just Group Plc Trading Statement GlaxoSmithKline Plc Q4 2018 Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat)