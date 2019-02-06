Consumer Goods and Retail
February 6, 2019 / 5:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 6

3 Min Read

    Feb 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 9 points lower at 7,168 on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers.
   * ASTRAZENECA: Britain's AstraZeneca said a potential
medicine to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in babies
and infants had been granted special status by U.S. and European
regulators, designed to speed up the development of novel and
better drugs.
   * UNILEVER: Unilever, has acquired British
snack brand Graze for an undisclosed price, boosting the group's
presence in food, it said on Tuesday.
   * HSBC: HSBC is preparing to lay off dozens of staff
in its global banking and markets business, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
   * OCADO: Firefighters were tackling a fire at online
supermarket pioneer Ocado Group Plc's flagship
automated distribution centre in Andover, southern England, more
than 18 hours after the alarm was first raised.
   * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday after U.S.
President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union speech, vowed
to build a border wall, but gave little clarity over
developments in the ongoing trade discussions with
China.
   * OIL: Oil prices edged higher for the first time in three
sessions on Wednesday, although concerns over the outlook for
the global economy capped gains.
   * The UK blue chip index closed 2.04 percent up at 7,177.37
on Tuesday, as heavyweight BP doubled its annual profit and
miners rallied on higher iron ore prices while a weaker pound
was also supportive. 

  * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Millennium & Copthorne                 Full Year results
 Hotels                                 
 CYBG Plc                               Q1 Trading Statement
 GSK Plc                                Q4 2018 Results
 Severn Trent Plc                       Q3 2019 Earnings
 Electrocomponents Plc                  Trading Statement
 Redrow Plc                             Half year result
 Frontier Developments Plc              Half year result
 Victrex Plc                            Trading Statement
 Barratt Developments Plc               Half year result
 Just Group Plc                         Trading Statement
 GlaxoSmithKline Plc                    Q4 2018 Results
 
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times PRESS/FT
> Other business headlines PRESS/GB

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com


 (Reporting by Adil  Bhat)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below