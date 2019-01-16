UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 3 points lower at 6,895.02 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer has announced the next 17 stores it will close as part of its programme to reshape its business, putting more than 1,000 jobs at risk. * SAGE: Sage Group Plc said on Tuesday it would sell its U.S. payroll outsourcing business for 78 million pounds ($100.08 million) as part of the software provider's strategy to focus on subscription services by moving more products to the cloud. * GREENE KING: Pub operator Greene King Plc on Tuesday named Nick Mackenzie chief executive officer, replacing long-time boss Rooney Anand who stepped down in November last year. * HAYS: Britain's staffing company Hays Plc said it had not seen any weakness in Germany's job market despite Europe's largest economy growing at the weakest rate in five years. * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as signs of a global economic slowdown were countered by OPEC-led supply cuts which helped support Brent crude futures above $60 per barrel. * GOLD: Gold held steady on Wednesday, supported by uncertainty around Brexit, after lawmakers voted down British Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to leave the European Union, and hopes for a rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.58 percent up at 6895.02 on Tuesday, on hopes Beijing will take steps to stabilise a slowing economy, while mid-caps edged up in choppy trade as investors remained cautious ahead of a crunch vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: Open * UK CORPORATE DIARY Van Elle Holdings Plc Half year results Tullow Oil Plc Trading Statement Pearson Plc Trading Statement Diploma Plc Trading Statement Headlam Group Plc Trading Statement Saga Plc Trading Statement 1pm Plc Half year results For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/ (Reporting by Adil Bhat)