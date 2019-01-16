Beverages - Brewers
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16

    Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen
opening 3 points lower at 6,895.02 points on Wednesday,
according to financial bookmakers.
   * MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer
has announced the next 17 stores it will close as part of its
programme to reshape its business, putting more than 1,000 jobs
at risk. 
   * SAGE: Sage Group Plc said on Tuesday it would sell
its U.S. payroll outsourcing business for 78 million pounds
($100.08 million) as part of the software provider's strategy to
focus on subscription services by moving more products to the
cloud.  
   * GREENE KING: Pub operator Greene King Plc on
Tuesday named Nick Mackenzie chief executive officer, replacing
long-time boss Rooney Anand who stepped down in November last
year.
  * HAYS: Britain's staffing company Hays Plc said it
had not seen any weakness in Germany's job market despite
Europe's largest economy growing at the weakest rate in five
years.
  * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as signs of a
global economic slowdown were countered by OPEC-led supply cuts
which helped support Brent crude futures above $60 per
barrel.
  * GOLD: Gold held steady on Wednesday, supported by
uncertainty around Brexit, after lawmakers voted down British
Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to leave the European Union,
and hopes for a rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
  * The UK blue chip index closed 0.58 percent up at 6895.02 on
Tuesday, on hopes Beijing will take steps to stabilise a slowing
economy, while mid-caps edged up in choppy trade as investors
remained cautious ahead of a crunch vote on British Prime
Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan.
 * UK CORPORATE DIARY
   
 Van Elle  Holdings Plc                   Half year results
 Tullow Oil Plc                           Trading Statement
 Pearson Plc                              Trading Statement
 Diploma Plc                              Trading Statement
 Headlam Group Plc                        Trading Statement
 Saga Plc                                 Trading Statement
 1pm Plc                                  Half year results
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat)
