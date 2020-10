FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Wednesday it shut production at its nine offshore operations in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Delta.

All workers have been evacuated from offshore operations, the company said in a notice posted online.