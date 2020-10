Iran denounces U.S.-brokered Sudan-Israel as 'phony', secured by 'ransom'

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner applaud as U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on the phone with leaders of Israel and Sudan speaking about the decision to rescind Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - The U.S.-brokered Sudan-Israel deal to normalise ties is “phony” and was secured by a “ransom”, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

“Pay enough ransom, close your eyes to the crimes against Palestinians, then you’ll be taken off the so-called ‘terrorism’ blacklist,” the ministry tweeted. “Obviously, the list is as phony as the U.S. fight against terrorism. Shameful.”

Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalise relations in an acord engineered with the help of the United States, making Khartoum the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months.