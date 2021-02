Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced a new cabinet on Monday, appointing Darfur rebel leader Jibril Ibrahim as finance minister.

Among the other new appointments were Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, a leader of the popular Umma Party, who was named as foreign minister.