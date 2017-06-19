FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Klarna gets banking license
June 19, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 2 months ago

Sweden's Klarna gets banking license

1 Min Read

People gather in Klarna office in Stockholm, Sweden February 17, 2016.Mia Shanley/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly valued tech startups, said on Monday it had received a banking license from Sweden's financial watchdog.

While the company would not comment on immediate plans, the banking license that is valid across the European Union gives it "very interesting opportunities" including the possibility to issue credit cards and other retail banking services, a spokeswoman said.

Klarna which manages payments for e-commerce companies, handles 450,000 transactions per day according to its website.

A spokesman for the Financial Supervisory Authority confirmed the company had been given a license to operate as a bank.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson

