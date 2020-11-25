Swiss allocate 3,500 work permits for Britons post-Brexit

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Wednesday allocated up to 3,500 work permits for Britons next year to let employers recruit staff from the United Kingdom, which will no longer be covered by Swiss free-movement accords with the European Union.

“This ensures the required flexibility for Swiss business,” the government said.

The UK permit contingent initially applies for one year and will be released to Swiss cantons quarterly.

Bern maintained at 8,500 the number of permits for specialists and skilled workers from other countries outside the EU and European Free Trade Association members Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein who want to work in Switzerland temporarily.