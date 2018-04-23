FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Switzerland and Britain looking to match EU ties in time for Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Switzerland and Britain are working to transpose Switzerland’s current trade relationship with the European Union into a bilateral arrangement to ensure there are no major headaches immediately after Brexit.

FILE PHOTO: Swiss State Secretary for International Financial Matters (SIF) Joerg Gasser attends a news conference on Switzerland's rules for the fintech sector in Bern, Switzerland November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

“We don’t want to fall into the gap of not having our bilateral relationship cleared and clarified with the UK once it exits the European Union,” Swiss State Secretary for International Finance, Joerg Gasser, said at the City Week banking conference.

“So we are working on that to transpose all bilateral relationships that we have between Switzerland and the EU into a bilateral scheme with the UK.”

He added that Switzerland wanted to “deepen” the relations between the two countries beyond the period once the immediate time pressure was off.

Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Fanny Potkin

