April 19, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss franc weakens to 1.20 vs euro, lowest since SNB cap removal in January 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Swiss franc fell to its lowest level against the euro on Thursday in three years since the central bank removed a currency cap in January 2015.

A picture illustration of Swiss Franc and Euro banknotes taken in central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 26, 2015.

The franc, which has been gradually weakening against the euro for more than three years, briefly fell to a low of 1.20025 francs per euro. It last traded at 1.19875.

Switzerland’s currency has been weakening steadily in recent weeks as investors bet the Swiss National Bank will keep its ultra-loose monetary policy in place even as the European Central Bank moves to tighten.

Reporting by Tom Finn and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

