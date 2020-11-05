T-Mobile beats phone subscriber estimates, shares rise 5%

FILE PHOTO: Workers install 5G telecommunications equipment on a T-Mobile US Inc tower in Seabrook, Texas, U.S. May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O on Thursday added more postpaid phone subscribers than analysts had expected in the third quarter, as demand for its services picked up with people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of T-Mobile rose 4.9% to $123.10 in after-hours trading.

U.S. wireless carriers such as T-Mobile, AT&T Inc T.N and Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N have benefited as many Americans continue to work from home during the virus outbreak, boosting demand for its phone, TV and internet services.

T-Mobile added a net 689,000 phone customers who pay a recurring monthly bill during the quarter ended Sept. 30, above analyst estimates of 422,000, according to research firm FactSet.

The company’s net income rose to $1.25 billion, or $1.00 per share, in the third quarter, from $870 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $19.27 billion from $11.06 billion, compared with estimates of $18.34 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The wireless carrier expects postpaid phone net customer additions to be between 1.3 million and 1.4 million in the second half of 2020, including 600,000 to 700,000 in the fourth quarter.