Ladbrokes owner makes non-binding bid for Tabcorp's wagering arm

(Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain said on Tuesday it has made a non-binding indicative offer for betting firm Tabcorp Holdings’ wagering and media business, as it looks to expand in Australia.

The British company, which recently snubbed a takeover approach from MGM Resorts, said talks are at an early stage and any deal would be in-line with its current deal-making strategy of expanding across regulated international markets.

