FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 26, 2018 / 8:51 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Takeover Panel, the regulator in charge of supervising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), on Thursday named Simon Lindsay, a Citigroup executive, as its next director general.

Lindsay, who is currently head of UK M&A at Citigroup, is expected to take up his appointment on July 2 on a two year secondment from Citigroup, the regulator said.

The current director general of the panel, Crispin Wright, appointed in July 2015 for two years, is to leave at the end of June. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.