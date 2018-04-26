British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Takeover Panel, the regulator in charge of supervising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), on Thursday named Simon Lindsay, a Citigroup executive, as its next director general.

Lindsay, who is currently head of UK M&A at Citigroup, is expected to take up his appointment on July 2 on a two year secondment from Citigroup, the regulator said.

The current director general of the panel, Crispin Wright, appointed in July 2015 for two years, is to leave at the end of June. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Sinead Cruise)