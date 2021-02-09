Tanzania expects public spending to rise 4% in year from July, budget papers show

Tanzania's re-elected President John Pombe Magufuli stands for the national anthem after he was sworn-in for the second term at the Jamhuri stadium in Dodoma, Tanzania November 5, 2020. Tanzania State House Press/Handout via REUTERS

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania expects its public spending to rise 4% in the fiscal year starting in July due to high debt-servicing costs and a growing wage bill, according to budget papers presented on Monday to parliament.

The east African country’s debt has been growing in recent years as the government of president John Magufuli has ramped up borrowing to splurge on large infrastructure projects like railways and power plants.

Total public spending in the fiscal year from July will come to 36.26 trillion shillings ($15.7 billion), according to the budget papers presented in parliament by the constitution and legal affairs minister.

Support from donors is expected to cover about 8% of the planned total expenditure, based on the papers.

President John Magufuli’s administration is implementing several huge infrastructure projects including the construction of a standard gauge railway line running inland from the port city of Dar es Salaam, the country’s commercial capital.

The government is also constructing a 2,115-megawatt (MW) hydropower dam in eastern Tanzania.

Based on the papers, the government expects the economy to grow 6% in 2021 and 6.3% by 2023. The central bank has also projected a 6% growth rate for this year, supported by the expected global economic recovery and faster private sector credit growth.

($1 = 2,314.0000 Tanzanian shillings)