Tanzania economy to grow by 6% this year vs 5.5% last year -central bank

A fish monger smiles as she waits for customers at her open stall. Picture taken July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania’s economy is expected to expand by 6% or more this year from an estimated 5.5% last year, the central bank said, buoyed by the expected global economic recovery and faster private sector credit growth in the first half.

Unlike other countries on the continent, the East African nation did not shut down its economy at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter, with President John Magufuli insisting the crisis was not serious.

Policymakers however unveiled a series of measures aimed at boosting liquidity in the financial markets to shore up growth.

“Implementation of accommodative monetary policy succeeded in lowering short-term interest rates, thus creating favourable conditions for increase in trade and investment,” the bank said in a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The accommodative stance will continue, it said.

“The Monetary Policy Committee... decided upon the Bank to continue with accommodative monetary policy to facilitate growth through credit to the private sector,” the bank said.

Annual private sector credit growth averaged 5.1% in the past six months, the bank said, adding that it is expected to gain momentum as the global economy normalises after the coronarivus-related disruptions.

Economic growth averaged 4.9% in the first half of last year, the central bank said, attributing the growth to the construction, agriculture, transport, mining and quarrying sectors.