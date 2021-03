Tanzania's new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, takes oath of office following the death of her predecessor John Magufuli at State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has picked Mwigulu Nchemba as her finance minister, she said in a televised announcement on Wednesday.

Nchemba has been serving as the minister for legal and constitutional affairs in the government of Hassan’s predecessor, John Magufuli, who died on March 17.