Taylor Wimpey says 2020 oper profit to meet market expectations

(Reuters) - Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey said on Thursday its 2020 operating profit would meet market expectations on pent-up demand in the second half of the year, but the forecast was significantly lower year-on-year due to coronavirus disruptions.
Britain’s third-largest housebuilder had reported operating profit of 850.5 million pounds ($1.16 billion) a year earlier, while the current company-compiled estimates for fiscal 2020 stood at 293 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7336 pounds)
Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
