UK

Taylor Wimpey says 2020 oper profit to meet market expectations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Taylor Wimpey closed building site, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in St Albans, Britain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

(Reuters) - Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey said on Thursday its 2020 operating profit would meet market expectations on pent-up demand in the second half of the year, but the forecast was significantly lower year-on-year due to coronavirus disruptions.

Britain’s third-largest housebuilder had reported operating profit of 850.5 million pounds ($1.16 billion) a year earlier, while the current company-compiled estimates for fiscal 2020 stood at 293 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7336 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

