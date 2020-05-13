Permira sells TeamViewer shares worth at least $1.1 billion

FILE PHOTO: Oliver Steil, Chief Executive Officer of software company TeamViewer AG, Joerg Rockenhaeuser of Permira and Stefan Gaiser, Chief Financial Officer of TeamViewer attend TeamViewer's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

MUNICH (Reuters) - Private equity investor Permira on Wednesday offered around 25 million shares in German software company TeamViewer (TMV.DE), one of the banks running the sale said.

The shares are being offered to institutional investors at a price of no less than 41 euros apiece, which would give Permira proceeds of at least 1.02 billion euros ($1.1 billion) and cut its stake in the company to 39% from 51.5%.

A day earlier, TeamViewer reported a 75% jump in first-quarter billings as people around the world used its remote connectivity services to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in the group have gained more than 70% since they started trading last year and Permira in March already sold an 11% stake worth 700 million euros to cash in on the good performance.