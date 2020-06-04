Israeli medical device maker Alpha Tau raises $26 million to fund trials

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli medical device maker Alpha Tau Medical said on Thursday it raised $26 million in a funding round from investors including Shavit Capital, Medison Ventures and OurCrowd to help finance global clinical trials.

Alpha Tau said it has successfully completed its first-in-human clinical trial of Alpha DaRT — a radiation cancer therapy — with squamous cell carcinoma patients from Italy and Israel.

It is now conducting trials in other sites, such as its first U.S. trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, a pancreatic cancer trial at CHUM in Montreal and trials at three academic institutions in Japan.

The company, it said, is also establishing new manufacturing facilities in Israel and elsewhere.