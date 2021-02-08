South Africa's Telkom 9-months revenue up on buoyant mobile business

A shopper walks past a Telkom shop at a mall in Johannesburg February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Telkom, South Africa’s leading landline operator, said on Monday group revenue for the nine months ended Dec.31 ticked up 0.9% driven by a strong growth of 40.7% in mobile service revenue.

Group revenue rose to 32.4 billion rand ($2.18 billion) from 32.1 billion rand previously in the comparable period, the country’s third biggest mobile service provider said in a statement.

($1 = 14.8588 rand)