UK's Tesco to name Kingfisher CEO Garnier as director - Sky News

(Reuters) - Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco Plc is set to name Thierry Garnier, the chief executive officer of Kingfisher Plc, as its non-executive director, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The supermarket group will make the announcement of Garnier's appointment on Wednesday when it reports its full-year results, Sky News reported bit.ly/3uMV5W6.

Both, Tesco and Kingfisher, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, declined to comment.

Garnier has previously worked with French supermarket group Carrefour SA for over two decades and was named CEO of Carrefour Asia in 2012, responsible for over 350 stores in China and Taiwan.

The move to name a retail veteran as director follows Tesco’s commitment last month to increase its sales of healthy food to 65% of total sales by 2025 after mounting pressure from some shareholders to set targets.