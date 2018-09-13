FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 13, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's TF1 not discussing cross-border merger with Mediaset: spokeswoman

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - TF1, France’s largest private TV broadcaster, is not discussing a major European cross-border deal with its Italian counterpart Mediaset, a spokeswoman for TF1 said on Thursday.

Mediaset’s boss, Pier Silvio Berlusconi, sparked speculation about a potential merger within the European broadcasting sector by saying his group was working on a large and complex combination.

The CEO of German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media, Max Conze, also said on Thursday that his group was not discussing such a deal and was instead focusing on developing its own business.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.