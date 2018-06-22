Airbus, Thai Airways in maintenance facility joint venture

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl and Airbus SE signed a joint venture agreement for a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, the carrier said on Friday.

A Thai Airways Boeing 777-300ER plane takes off from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

The aviation maintenance hub will be set up at Thailand’s U-Tapao Airport, a joint civil-military airport near the country’s eastern seaboard, 150 kilometres east of Bangkok.

Thai Airways previously said that facility would cost about 11 billion baht ($338 million) of which the joint venture would pay 4 billion baht and the remaining would come from the Thai Navy’s budget.

The partnership is the latest MRO project for Thai Airways, which announced earlier this month it would begin servicing Rolls-Royce Trent engines.