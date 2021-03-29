Thailand preparing for possible refugee exodus from Myanmar - PM

FILE PHOTO: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/Pool

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday his government is preparing for a potential flood of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar.

“We don’t want to have an exodus into our territory, but we will observe human rights, too,” Prayuth told reporters when asked about a weekend of violence in Myanmar during anti-coup demonstrations. “How many refugees are expected? We have prepared an area, but how many - we are not talking about that.”