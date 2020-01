FILE PHOTO: TomTom navigation are seen in front of TomTom displayed logo in this illustration taken July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom on Friday said it has closed a deal with China’s Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] for the use of its maps and services in smartphone apps.

TomTom could not provide any details on the contents of the deal, spokesman Remco Meerstra said.