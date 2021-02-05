Nigeria's candidate for WTO chief looks forward to conclusion of race

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala poses outside a Nigerian diplomatic residence in Chambesy, near Geneva, Switzerland, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s candidate to head the World Trade Organization on Friday said she was looking forward to the conclusion of the selection process following the withdrawal of her South Korean rival.

“Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala congratulates Yoo Myung-hee on her long campaign and welcomes South Korea’s commitment to rebuilding and enhancing multilateralism,” she said via a spokeswoman. “There is vital work ahead to do together.”