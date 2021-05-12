TUI sees huge spike in UK to Portugal bookings, to use Dreamliners on routes

FILE PHOTO: TUI logo is seen at the TUI travel center following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of holiday company TUI said that bookings to Portugal from Britain skyrocketed after the southern European country was put on England’s ‘green list’ for quarantine-free travel, and it was adding capacity to meet demand.

“We are putting on Dreamliners instead of 737s, because we couldn’t even find the slots,” TUI chief executive Fritz Joussen told reporters on Wednesday.

Bookings to Portugal over the weekend of May 7-9 rose 182% compared to the previous weekend, a TUI slide showed. Portugal was put on the green list on May 7.