Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Turkish asset management companies see 11-12 billion lira NPL sales in 2021

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector is expected to sell around 11-12 billion lira ($2.78 billion) worth of its non-performing loan portfolio this year, Turkish Asset Management Companies Association head Sezin Unludogan said on Tuesday.

At a conference, Unludogan also said NPL sales slowed in 2020 to 990 million lira, before accelerating in the first quarter of this year.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up